Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 959 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

HD stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.19. 190,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,464. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $296.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

