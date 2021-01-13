Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 733047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSH.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -259.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently -1,480.49%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

