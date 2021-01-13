Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 578313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.09.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.82.
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. The firm has a market cap of C$6.34 million and a P/E ratio of 32.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.54.
In other Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$336,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,544,046.
Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PKI)
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
