Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. The firm has a market cap of C$6.34 million and a P/E ratio of 32.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.54.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$336,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,544,046.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

