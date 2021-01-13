Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 650280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INE shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.45.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$162.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.57%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

