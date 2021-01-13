Short Interest in De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Expands By 100.0%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of DLUEY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. De La Rue has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $7.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

