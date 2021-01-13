Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,094 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,892.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30.

