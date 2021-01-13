Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 706 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 416,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after buying an additional 28,206 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after buying an additional 74,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 91,283 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 116.6% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSDA stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,422. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

