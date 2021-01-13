Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $13.87 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.4% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after purchasing an additional 696,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,460,000 after purchasing an additional 329,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,877,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,704,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,800,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,797. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.