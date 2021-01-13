Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $10.13 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.0% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,448,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 687,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,092,000 after acquiring an additional 135,114 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

Shares of NSC traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.48. 1,025,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,071. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

