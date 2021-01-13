TrimTabs International Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI) Trading Down 1.2%

TrimTabs International Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61. 221 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrimTabs International Free Cash Flow Quality ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in TrimTabs International Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs International Free Cash Flow Quality ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

