VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.02. 12,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 8,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

About VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF)

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

