Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Stock Price Up 2%

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 10,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 14,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

