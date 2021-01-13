ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) Shares Down 4.2%

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.10 and last traded at $86.10. Approximately 3,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.87.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 23.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 1,084.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

