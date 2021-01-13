Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 229,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 359,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,605,941. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18.

