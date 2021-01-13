Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases 67 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,564,000 after acquiring an additional 45,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.41. 155,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,936. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.