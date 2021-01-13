Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.10

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 955838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$12.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,750,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,028,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,261.26.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

