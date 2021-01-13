Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Drops By 62.1%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCF remained flat at $$2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

