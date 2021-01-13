Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Drops By 62.1%

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCF remained flat at $$2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.