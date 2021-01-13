Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $10.15 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.07. The stock had a trading volume of 223,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $99.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.