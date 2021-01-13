Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $10.15 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average of $77.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $99.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.