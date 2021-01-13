Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in December

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRKNF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,171. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Kraken Robotics to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (InSAS) for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; AquaPix miniature InSAS, an off the shelf configurable InSAS; and SeaVision, a subsea 3D laser imaging system.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.