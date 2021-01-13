Ravencoin (RVN) Market Cap Reaches $129.54 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $129.54 million and $14.42 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00029205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00042684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00107030 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005526 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,904,845,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

