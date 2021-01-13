HEROcoin Reaches Market Cap of $813,541.11 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $813,541.11 and approximately $59,377.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00042684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.44 or 0.00374561 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00041252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.99 or 0.04176521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

