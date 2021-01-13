Dether Price Reaches $0.0052 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. Dether has a total market cap of $441,408.47 and $1.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dether has traded 43.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00042684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.44 or 0.00374561 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00041252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.99 or 0.04176521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether is a token. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DTHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.