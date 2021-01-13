MVL Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $28.30 million and $3.16 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MVL has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00042684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.44 or 0.00374561 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00041252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.99 or 0.04176521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,681,901,457 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

