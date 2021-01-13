Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Down 63.7% in December

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the December 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

JAPSY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. 46,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. Japan Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 19.03%.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.