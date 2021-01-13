UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised UroGen Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

In other news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $52,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,163 shares of company stock valued at $67,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 66,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URGN stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.29. 311,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,883. The firm has a market cap of $424.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

