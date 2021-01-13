Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

A number of research firms have commented on BHF. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.74. 818,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,259. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 301,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

