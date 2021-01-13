The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) a €111.00 Price Target

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €111.00 ($130.59) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s current price.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DZ Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.70 ($112.59) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €78.10 ($91.88).

Shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) stock traded up €1.38 ($1.62) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €96.38 ($113.39). 416,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Zalando SE has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business has a fifty day moving average of €86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €77.10.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

