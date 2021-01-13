Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $828,670.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,623,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,922,577.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 490,122 shares of company stock worth $53,843,641. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,168,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,320,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.68 and a 200 day moving average of $86.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of -76.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

