PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Harrington Investments INC’s 3rd Largest Position

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 4.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $7.26 on Wednesday, reaching $244.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,334,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $247.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.