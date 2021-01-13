Harrington Investments INC Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 2.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.19.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.48. 1,655,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average is $89.11. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

