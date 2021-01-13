Harrington Investments INC Sells 1,587 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,770,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900,472. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.