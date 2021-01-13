Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $343,979.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $343,979.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $198.99 or 0.00533569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

Polyient Games Governance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

