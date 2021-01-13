Wrapped NXM Price Hits $56.74 on Major Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00029484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00107482 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00240414 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000657 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,747.35 or 0.87806993 BTC.

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

