CloakCoin Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $14,167.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001264 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00019681 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,571,561 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLOAKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.