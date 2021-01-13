$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to post $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. M.D.C. posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.13. 353,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,580. M.D.C. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $52.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $45,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

