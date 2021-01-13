Brokerages Expect Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telenav’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Telenav reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Telenav.

Get Telenav alerts:

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telenav currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Telenav by 657.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Telenav by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 82.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNAV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 357,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,719. Telenav has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $228 million, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telenav (TNAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.