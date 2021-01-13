ContentBox (BOX) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.62 million and $2.22 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00264963 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,382,470 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

