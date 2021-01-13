Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.80-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.46 EPS.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.27. 217,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,213. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.43.

In other Masimo news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,781 shares of company stock valued at $47,567,263 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

