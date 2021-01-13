The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.33. The stock had a trading volume of 270,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,053. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.54. The company has a market capitalization of $319.24 billion, a PE ratio of -110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

