Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Up 497.0% in December

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,000 shares, a growth of 497.0% from the December 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PHIO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 220,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.37% of Phio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

