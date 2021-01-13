Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Down 64.2% in December

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

PTNR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $950.23 million, a PE ratio of 104.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,891 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

