Dynatrace (DT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/12/2021 – Dynatrace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

1/7/2021 – Dynatrace was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2021 – Dynatrace is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Dynatrace is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Dynatrace was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – Dynatrace was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – Dynatrace is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DT traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,874. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Get Dynatrace Inc alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,682 shares in the company, valued at $48,526,193.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,959,724 shares of company stock worth $440,438,036 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.