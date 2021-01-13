ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Purchased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

HACK stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 246,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,454. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.