SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $17,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of XBI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.30. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $152.70.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

