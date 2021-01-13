McGuire Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,590,000 after buying an additional 638,009 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 613.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,779,000 after buying an additional 511,914 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,939,000 after buying an additional 378,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 170.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 549,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,965,000 after acquiring an additional 346,305 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.95. 1,971,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,018. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

