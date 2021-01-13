Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Medpace makes up about 1.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,997,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Medpace by 40.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.44. The company had a trading volume of 169,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,232. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $192,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,930,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,750 shares of company stock worth $74,888,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

