McGuire Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.56. The stock had a trading volume of 484,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,102. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $358.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

