Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 14,334 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 1,480,595 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,171,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,186,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 714,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $31,766,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,276. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.