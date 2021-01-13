Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.24. 6,088,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.18.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,221,373 shares of company stock worth $2,225,116,182. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.